Delhi Metro's Evolution: A Leap Towards Enhanced Regional Connectivity

Chief Minister Atishi announced the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli Metro corridor and the inauguration of the RRTS project. These efforts aim to enhance interstate connectivity, ease transport challenges, and contribute to economic growth. The Delhi Metro network has notably expanded under the AAP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a notable development for Delhi's transport network, Chief Minister Atishi unveiled plans to lay the foundation stone for a new Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli this Sunday. This marks a significant push towards improving regional connectivity.

Atishi highlighted the forthcoming inauguration of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting various regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, alongside the extension of the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park, easing travel in West Delhi.

This transformative project, supported by a Rs 1,260 crore contribution from the Delhi Government and in partnership with the Centre and neighboring states, is poised to tackle transport challenges and boost the economic frameworks of the connected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

