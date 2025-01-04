Delhi Metro's Evolution: A Leap Towards Enhanced Regional Connectivity

In a notable development for Delhi's transport network, Chief Minister Atishi unveiled plans to lay the foundation stone for a new Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli this Sunday. This marks a significant push towards improving regional connectivity.

Atishi highlighted the forthcoming inauguration of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting various regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, alongside the extension of the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park, easing travel in West Delhi.

This transformative project, supported by a Rs 1,260 crore contribution from the Delhi Government and in partnership with the Centre and neighboring states, is poised to tackle transport challenges and boost the economic frameworks of the connected regions.

