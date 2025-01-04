Return of State-Run Bus Services in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans to revive state-run bus services, which ceased operation approximately 20 years ago.

Speaking at an event in Lateri town, Vidisha district, Yadav highlighted the necessity of affordable transport for impoverished residents, contrasting the private transportation typically available to wealthier individuals.

While a timeline for the reimplementation was not provided, this initiative addresses the gap left when private companies took control of bus routes after the public service's discontinuation.

