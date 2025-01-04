Return of State-Run Bus Services in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the revival of state government-run bus services, halted two decades ago. The decision aims to support poorer residents who lack private transportation options. No timeline was provided, but the move addresses the void left when private operators took over routes.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans to revive state-run bus services, which ceased operation approximately 20 years ago.
Speaking at an event in Lateri town, Vidisha district, Yadav highlighted the necessity of affordable transport for impoverished residents, contrasting the private transportation typically available to wealthier individuals.
While a timeline for the reimplementation was not provided, this initiative addresses the gap left when private companies took control of bus routes after the public service's discontinuation.
