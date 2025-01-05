Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Coast Guard Helicopter Accident Claims Three Lives

A tragic incident occurred when an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed near Porbandar, Gujarat, resulting in the death of three crew members. The accident happened during a routine landing. Immediate rescue efforts were made, but two were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while the third succumbed later.

Updated: 05-01-2025 14:52 IST

A tragic accident unfolded on the outskirts of Porbandar city, Gujarat, as a helicopter belonging to the Indian Coast Guard crashed, claiming the lives of three crew members. The incident occurred at 12:10 p.m. as the Advanced Light Helicopter attempted to land at the Coast Guard airport.

According to Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, the helicopter crashed near the runway and was engulfed in flames shortly after impact. The blaze was eventually controlled by a fire tender. Rescue efforts saw the crew rushed to the hospital with severe burns.

Kamala Baug police inspector Rajesh Kanmiya confirmed that while two members were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, the third succumbed to injuries later. This tragedy follows a similar incident last September involving another ICG helicopter that also resulted in fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

