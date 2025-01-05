Tragedy Strikes: Coast Guard Chopper Crash Claims Lives in Porbandar

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed at the Porbandar airport runway in Gujarat, claiming the lives of two pilots and a crew member. The mishap occurred during what was described as a routine training sortie.

The incident unfolded as the helicopter, identified as ICG ALH MK-III CG 859, was attempting to land and suddenly caught fire. Despite immediate rescue efforts, all onboard succumbed to their injuries at a Porbandar hospital.

This tragic event raises concerns as it follows a similar helicopter crash four months ago, also involving an ICG ALH MK-III, which occurred off the coast of Porbandar and resulted in three fatalities.

