Tragedy Strikes: Coast Guard Chopper Crash Claims Lives in Porbandar

A Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar airport, resulting in the deaths of two pilots and a crew member. The incident is under investigation. The victims have been identified, and the crash comes months after a previous incident involving a similar helicopter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed at the Porbandar airport runway in Gujarat, claiming the lives of two pilots and a crew member. The mishap occurred during what was described as a routine training sortie.

The incident unfolded as the helicopter, identified as ICG ALH MK-III CG 859, was attempting to land and suddenly caught fire. Despite immediate rescue efforts, all onboard succumbed to their injuries at a Porbandar hospital.

This tragic event raises concerns as it follows a similar helicopter crash four months ago, also involving an ICG ALH MK-III, which occurred off the coast of Porbandar and resulted in three fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

