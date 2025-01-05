Left Menu

Modi Unveils New Railway Projects: Boost to Connectivity and Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate multiple railway projects, including new divisions and terminals in Jammu and Telangana, aimed at enhancing connectivity, creating jobs, and driving socio-economic growth. These developments mark a significant expansion of the Indian Railways network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:11 IST
  • India

In a bid to improve national railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch numerous railway projects, including a new Jammu railway division and terminal station in Telangana, via video conferencing on Monday.

The Charlapalli New Terminal station in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district will be inaugurated, alongside the foundation stone laying for the Rayagada railway division building of the East Coast Railway. The Jammu division aims to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate socio-economic development.

The new division spans critical routes, including Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla, and supports infrastructure growth with extended track networks. Investments like Charlapalli's Rs 413 crore terminal promise to alleviate congestion with improved facilities, reflecting Indian Railways' commitment to modernizing its vast network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

