Left Menu

Odisha's Railway Woes: BJD Raises Alarm Over Waltair Delinking

The BJD criticized the Centre's decision to separate Waltair division from East Coast Railway, alleging economic harm to Odisha. The party deems the move an appeasement to Andhra Pradesh and calls for infrastructure shifts to safeguard Odisha’s interests. Meanwhile, it supports new division plans at Rayagada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:13 IST
Odisha's Railway Woes: BJD Raises Alarm Over Waltair Delinking
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has voiced strong criticism of the Central government's decision to detach the Waltair railway division from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone. The party claims this will severely impact Odisha's economy.

BJD Leaders, including Brugu Baxipatra, have suggested the reassignment favors Andhra Pradesh's political interests. However, they welcomed the new Rayagada railway division, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This move reallocates a major revenue zone, challenging Odisha's economic view. The BJD seeks comprehensive review of state railway zones to protect economic interests, calling attention to overlooked needs in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025