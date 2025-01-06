Odisha's Railway Woes: BJD Raises Alarm Over Waltair Delinking
The BJD criticized the Centre's decision to separate Waltair division from East Coast Railway, alleging economic harm to Odisha. The party deems the move an appeasement to Andhra Pradesh and calls for infrastructure shifts to safeguard Odisha’s interests. Meanwhile, it supports new division plans at Rayagada.
- Country:
- India
The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has voiced strong criticism of the Central government's decision to detach the Waltair railway division from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone. The party claims this will severely impact Odisha's economy.
BJD Leaders, including Brugu Baxipatra, have suggested the reassignment favors Andhra Pradesh's political interests. However, they welcomed the new Rayagada railway division, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This move reallocates a major revenue zone, challenging Odisha's economic view. The BJD seeks comprehensive review of state railway zones to protect economic interests, calling attention to overlooked needs in Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJD Raises Concerns Over Odisha Vote Discrepancies
Odisha CM Majhi, BJD's Naveen Patnaik pay tribute to Vajpayee on birth anniv
It took 6 months to gather poll data: BJD hits back at BJP
Odisha Political Showdown: BJD's Allegations and BJP's Defense
BJD vs BJP: The Battle Over Odisha's Rising Prices