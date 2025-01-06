Odisha's Railway Woes: BJD Raises Alarm Over Waltair Delinking

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has voiced strong criticism of the Central government's decision to detach the Waltair railway division from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone. The party claims this will severely impact Odisha's economy.

BJD Leaders, including Brugu Baxipatra, have suggested the reassignment favors Andhra Pradesh's political interests. However, they welcomed the new Rayagada railway division, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This move reallocates a major revenue zone, challenging Odisha's economic view. The BJD seeks comprehensive review of state railway zones to protect economic interests, calling attention to overlooked needs in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)