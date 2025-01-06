Ladki Bahin Yojana Strains Maharashtra's Farm Loan Waiver Efforts
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana, offering monthly allowances to women, burdens the state finances and hampers farm loan waivers, claims Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate. A possible solution awaits an increase in state income. Meanwhile, complaints about fraudulent beneficiaries are under investigation by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has highlighted the financial strain imposed by the Ladki Bahin Yojana on the state's coffers, impacting its ability to carry out the farm loan waiver scheme.
Launched by the previous government, the scheme provides monthly allowances to eligible women at a cost of approximately Rs 46,000 crore annually, playing a key role in the ruling Mahayuti's electoral victory in 2024.
In Pune, Kokate revealed that the financial burden disrupts funding allocation for farm loan waivers. The government aims to address this once state income rises in the next four to six months, with necessary decisions about implementation to be made by the chief minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
