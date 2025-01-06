Rail Boost: Cement Supplies Roll into Manipur

In a significant development for the state of Manipur, 2,390 million tonnes of cement were transported to Khongsang railway station, the sole railway station in Manipur's hill districts. Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced this milestone on X, highlighting its potential to ease the supply of essential commodities.

The Khongsang station, located in Tamenglong district, approximately 109 km from Imphal, received the cement shipment by goods train. This new transport mode marks a crucial shift in ensuring the steady supply of essential goods amid ongoing disruptions along the road route from Imphal to Dimapur, Nagaland.

Officials revealed that this cement load would be transferred onto trucks and distributed across the state, emphasizing the growing importance of rail connectivity in strengthening Manipur's supply chain for essential commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)