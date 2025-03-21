Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Opens New Railway Line to Boost Coal Transportation in Jharkhand

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a distinguished Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has successfully inaugurated the 10.47 km Sigsigi-Karkatta-Untari Road railway segment in Jharkhand. This development forms a crucial part of the Sonnagar-Patratu Third Line Project, a vital railway artery for coal transportation under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya division of the East Central Railway Zone. This newly completed section was opened to train operations post a CRS inspection on March 13. The Sonnagar-Patratu corridor stands as one of Indian Railways' most bustling freight paths, playing an indispensable role in the coal supply chain. This 291 km third-line project traverses Bihar's Aurangabad district and Jharkhand's districts including Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Latehar, Palamu, and Garhwa.

The project's strategic importance lies in expediting coal transport to nearby super-thermal power stations. With phases of development being carried out by RVNL, 170.11 km of the route is now operational, inclusive of the Sigsigi-Untari Road Section. As of the fiscal year 2024-25, RVNL has initialized approximately 307 km of railway lines, encompassing new lines, doubling, and metro projects.

The commissioning of this section encompassed several enhancements such as electrification, implementing a modernized Distributed Electronic Interlocking (EI) signaling system at the railway stations of Sigsigi, Karkatta, and Untari Road. Track modifications, including the installation and removal of switch expansion joints and turnouts, were also conducted to improve train movements. Platform levels across the stations were elevated to accommodate longer passenger trains safely, alongside constructing modern structures and bridges to bolster infrastructure.

The newly added third line will primarily act as the Up Line, while the previously existing middle line will operate as a reversible track, facilitating train movement in both directions based on need. These upgrades aim to decongest current routes, reduce delays, and enhance wagon turnaround efficiencies. In celebration of this milestone, RVNL Chairman & Managing Director Pradeep Gaur emphasized RVNL's sustained commitment to enhancing and modernizing railway infrastructure. The integrated approach of advanced signaling and optimizing rail operations targets heightened reliability and expedited freight transport, thus significantly strengthening the operational framework of Indian Railways.

In effect, the project promises faster coal transportation via a state-of-the-art third line and signaling systems, ensuring more efficient coal-laden train operations. This dual-direction capability enhances capacity, minimizes congestion, and assures a consistent coal supply to power plants, thereby underpinning India's energy security and bolstering economic progress.

