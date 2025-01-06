Telangana's Ambitious Contribution to India's USD 5 Trillion Economy Vision

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy aims to align with India's five trillion economy goal, advocating for substantial state contribution of USD one trillion. Speaking on Monday, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to endorse various developmental initiatives, including the second phase of Hyderabad's metro rail project.

Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated several railway projects, including a new railway terminal at Charlapalli. CM Reddy expressed gratitude but emphasized the need for a boost in railway developments to compensate for the state's slowdown in metro expansion compared to other regions in the last decade.

Additionally, Reddy proposed a dedicated rail line to Telangana from Machilipatnam port and a 'regional ring rail' to enhance connectivity, thus fostering industrial growth. Union ministers highlighted massive investments and ongoing station modernizations, demonstrating significant strides in enhancing the national railway infrastructure.

