E Srinivas Appointed First DRM of Jammu Rail Division

E Srinivas has been appointed as the inaugural Divisional Railway Manager of the Jammu Rail Division, enhancing rail operations and economic development in Jammu & Kashmir. The division covers significant routes from Pathankot to Baramulla and a narrow-gauge line to Joginder Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has made a landmark decision by appointing E Srinivas as the inaugural Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the newly minted Jammu Rail Division. This significant appointment comes after the division's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A communication from the Railway Board to the Northern Railway's general manager on January 6 confirmed that Srinivas, currently on deputation with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, is designated as the DRM for the Jammu division.

The new Jammu division strategically extends over 742.1 km, covering critical rail corridors from Pathankot to Baramulla and including an essential narrow-gauge line. This initiative is poised to enhance railway operations and stimulate economic growth and tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

