Left Menu

Pound's Climb as Trump's Tariff Strategy Emerges

The British pound rose by up to 1% on Monday following reports that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team is considering tariffs only on critical imports. This could mitigate economic impacts globally. The pound had previously declined owing to expectations of U.S. economic growth and tariff increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:33 IST
Pound's Climb as Trump's Tariff Strategy Emerges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound surged by as much as 1% on Monday, fueled by reports that advisers to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might impose tariffs solely on critical imports, potentially mitigating the economic repercussions on other nations. Sterling climbed to $1.255 before settling at $1.2532, reflecting a 0.87% gain.

Last week, the pound plummeted to $1.2353, hitting its lowest point since April, as the dollar strengthened amid forecasts for robust U.S. economic expansion and increased tariffs anticipated in 2025. Economists suggest that widespread tariffs could strain foreign economies and buoy U.S. inflation, potentially restraining Federal Reserve interest rate reductions and bolstering the dollar.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump's advisers are contemplating tariffs applicable to all countries but limited to sectors deemed vital to national or economic security. This approach might lessen the tariffs' economic damage, indicating Trump's hesitance to provoke major disruptions at the outset of his second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025