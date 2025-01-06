Visionary Leader Behind Table Space Dies Suddenly

Amit Banerji, the innovative founder of Bengaluru-based managed flexible workspace provider Table Space, has passed away at the age of 45 from cardiac arrest. Banerji founded the company in 2017 and was a pivotal force in revolutionizing India's workspace solutions.

In a statement, Table Space expressed deep sorrow at Banerji's untimely death on the morning of January 06. He served as the Founder, Chairman, and CEO and left a significant impact on the company, its people, and the broader industry, which will not be forgotten. Condolences have poured in for his family, friends, and partners during this difficult time.

Before launching Table Space, Banerji was the Managing Director of corporate real estate at Accenture, where he managed and planned operations for a large real estate portfolio. His passing comes shortly after Rohan Mirchandani, founder of Drums Food International, died of a cardiac arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)