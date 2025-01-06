Dollar Dips Amid Trump's Tariff Talks

The U.S. dollar experienced a downturn on Monday due to fluctuating reports regarding President-elect Donald Trump's planned tariffs. The currency's value dropped by up to 1.07% against key currencies after a Washington Post article suggested extensive tariffs might target sectors critical to national security.

The dollar later regained ground when Trump dismissed the report on Truth Social, highlighting the continuing effect of Trump's statements on currency markets. According to Karl Schamotta, Corpay's chief market strategist, Trump's words will drive foreign exchange volatility, influencing risk assets and safe havens like the dollar and Treasury yields.

Lisa Cook of the Federal Reserve underscored the need for caution in rate cuts, given persistent inflation and a solid economy. Meanwhile, the euro and Canadian dollar saw gains, and market focus shifts to upcoming U.S. labor data, including the significant government payrolls report.

(With inputs from agencies.)