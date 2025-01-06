Jammu’s New Railway Division: A New Era of Connectivity and Growth
The inauguration of the Jammu Railway Division by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a significant milestone in improving connectivity and boosting economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. This project is expected to stimulate trade, tourism, and employment while transforming the region into a developed and self-reliant entity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually inaugurated the new Jammu Railway Division, a move that's hailed as a breakthrough for connectivity and economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude for the strategic and economic advantages the development brings.
The new railway division is poised to enhance infrastructure, generate employment, and create new tourist circuits, according to Sinha. The Indian Railways' role in boosting trade, tourism, and job opportunities positions it as a key driver in the region's journey to becoming self-reliant.
Progress on various rail projects, including the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, signifies a transformative phase for regional connectivity. Future projects aim to unlock Jammu and Kashmir's potential, fostering industrial growth and improving livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
