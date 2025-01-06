Left Menu

Disney Merges Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV: A New Streaming Powerhouse Emerges

Walt Disney Co announced a merger between Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, creating North America's second-largest internet pay-TV provider. Disney will hold a 70% stake and provide a $145 million loan. The deal resolves Fubo's antitrust lawsuit, enabling Disney's sports venture Venu to progress.

In a strategic move, Walt Disney Co has announced the merger of Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV, a significant step forward in Disney's sports streaming aspirations. This merger positions the new entity as North America's second-largest internet pay-TV company, boasting revenues around $6 billion and a subscriber base of 6.2 million.

Disney retains a commanding 70% stake in this newly formed venture, with Fubo's CEO and co-founder David Gandler set to lead operations. As part of this agreement, Fubo will dismiss its lawsuit against the upcoming Venu sports service, a joint venture by Disney, Fox Corp, and Warner Bros Discovery. In return, Disney will inject $220 million in cash to Fubo and has pledged a $145 million loan for 2026.

This merger signals an intention by Disney to shift away from traditional pay TV operations, leaning fully into the streaming landscape. Under the deal, Fubo will maintain its focus on sports and news, while Hulu + Live TV continues as an entertainment hub. The new entity will trade publicly under the Fubo name, with Disney maintaining its suite of streaming services, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

