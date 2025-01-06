Left Menu

Flights Diverted to Nagpur: Weather Disrupts Travel Plans

Ethiopian Airlines and IndiGo flights were diverted to Nagpur due to inclement weather conditions. The Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Dhaka landed at 4:10 am and departed at 8:30 pm. Another flight from Delhi to Kolkata also faced diversion challenges, landing at 2:30 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Inclement weather forced the diversion of multiple flights to Nagpur on Monday. An Ethiopian Airlines flight, en route from Addis Ababa to the Bangladesh capital Dhaka, found its path altered due to adverse conditions.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight, designated ET 680, successfully landed at Nagpur airport at 4:10 am, remaining grounded until its departure at 8:30 pm.

Further disruptions saw a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight also rerouted, touching down in Nagpur at 2:30 am. Such diversions highlight the unpredictable nature of air travel during severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

