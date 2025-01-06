Flights Diverted to Nagpur: Weather Disrupts Travel Plans

Inclement weather forced the diversion of multiple flights to Nagpur on Monday. An Ethiopian Airlines flight, en route from Addis Ababa to the Bangladesh capital Dhaka, found its path altered due to adverse conditions.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight, designated ET 680, successfully landed at Nagpur airport at 4:10 am, remaining grounded until its departure at 8:30 pm.

Further disruptions saw a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight also rerouted, touching down in Nagpur at 2:30 am. Such diversions highlight the unpredictable nature of air travel during severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)