Flights Diverted to Nagpur: Weather Disrupts Travel Plans
Ethiopian Airlines and IndiGo flights were diverted to Nagpur due to inclement weather conditions. The Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Dhaka landed at 4:10 am and departed at 8:30 pm. Another flight from Delhi to Kolkata also faced diversion challenges, landing at 2:30 am.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Inclement weather forced the diversion of multiple flights to Nagpur on Monday. An Ethiopian Airlines flight, en route from Addis Ababa to the Bangladesh capital Dhaka, found its path altered due to adverse conditions.
The Ethiopian Airlines flight, designated ET 680, successfully landed at Nagpur airport at 4:10 am, remaining grounded until its departure at 8:30 pm.
Further disruptions saw a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight also rerouted, touching down in Nagpur at 2:30 am. Such diversions highlight the unpredictable nature of air travel during severe weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sky-High Growth: Domestic Air Traffic Soars by 12% in November
IndiGo expects to carry 112 mn passengers in 2024: CEO Pieter Elbers
IndiGo Airline Faces Rs 2 Lakh Fines for Visa Violations
IndiGo's Mumbai-Istanbul Flight Nightmare: Passenger Outrage and Alternative Arranged
IndiGo Connects Kolkata to Phuket with New Direct Flights