U.S. Targets Chinese Tech Giants in Military Association List

The U.S. Defense Department has added major Chinese firms, including Tencent and CATL, to a list of companies it alleges have ties to China's military. This move, while not imposing immediate bans, warns U.S. businesses of the reputational risks of dealings with such firms and may lead to further sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Defense Department announced on Monday the inclusion of prominent Chinese companies like Tencent Holdings and battery maker CATL on a list of firms purportedly connected with China's military. Additional companies named include Changxin Memory Technologies, Quectel Wireless, Autel Robotics, and COSCO Shipping Holdings, as per a document released on Monday.

Alongside these firms, two entities under China National Offshore Oil Corporation were listed, namely CNOOC China Ltd and CNOOC International Trading. This yearly updated 'Section 1260H list' under U.S. law currently encompasses 134 companies, as indicated in the Federal Register notice.

Although the designation doesn't entail immediate sanctions, it can tarnish company reputations and warns U.S. firms about the risks of collaboration. The inclusion could pressure the U.S. Treasury Department to consider sanctions. Tencent's shares dropped significantly following the announcement, and the company claimed its inclusion was erroneous, asserting it has no military affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

