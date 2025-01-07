Left Menu

Automotive Retail Sales Rev Up with Robust Growth

Automobile retail sales increased by 9% in 2024, driven by strong demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, despite a challenging business climate. FADA reports growth in various segments, while commercial vehicles remained flat. Positive market outlook is anticipated for the automotive retail industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:21 IST
Automotive Retail Sales Rev Up with Robust Growth
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, automobile retail sales surged by 9%, fueled by a robust demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles despite challenging business conditions, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Vehicle registrations totaled 2,61,07,679 units compared to 2,39,28,293 units in the previous year.

The growth was sustained in the two-wheeler segment due to improved supply, new models, and strong rural demand, although facing challenges from finance constraints and rising electric vehicle competition. The passenger vehicle sector also saw benefits from network expansion and product launches despite margin pressures due to high inventory levels.

While the passenger vehicle sector flourished, commercial vehicles experienced subdued performance amidst election-related uncertainties and reduced infrastructure spending. Looking ahead, FADA remains optimistic about further growth driven by rising rural incomes, SUV launches, and government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025