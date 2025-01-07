Taiwan's Coast Guard Faces Challenges Over Damaged Undersea Cable
Taiwan's coast guard suspects a vessel damaged an undersea communications cable, but weather has hindered investigation. The vessel, linked to Cameroon and Tanzania, proceeded to South Korea. All crew are Chinese nationals. Taiwan prepares for emergencies like communication disruptions due to geopolitical tensions with China.
An undersea communications cable, believed to have been damaged by a vessel, has caught the attention of Taiwan's coast guard. However, inclement weather has thwarted their attempts to board the alleged ship for further inspection.
The vessel, registered under both Cameroon and Tanzania, is suspected of causing the cable damage northeast of Taiwan. Despite efforts to intercept, poor weather conditions allowed the ship to continue its journey to Busan, South Korea, carrying its Chinese-national crew. The coast guard has remained tight-lipped about the ship's Hong Kong-based owner, sparking suspicion amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Taiwan has frequently accused China of applying "grey zone" tactics to exert pressure without direct confrontation. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs maintained that communication remained intact despite the cable incident, with repairs expected by early February. Increasing resilience against such vulnerabilities has become a priority for Taiwan, given historical disruptions linked to vessels near its territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
