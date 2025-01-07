Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Navigate Central Europe's Markets Amid War

Ukrainian entrepreneurs, having established businesses in central Europe following Russia's 2022 invasion, are diversifying their customer base as they settle into new markets. Initially focused on fellow refugees, these businesses are now targeting local consumers and eyeing western expansion.

In Poland, where the Ukrainian population has surged to over 1.5 million, Ukrainians opened one in ten new businesses by 2024. Notable expansions include Andrii Halytskyi's Lviv Croissants, which recently launched in the Czech Republic, aiming for a geographically diverse enterprise.

European integration is a key attraction for these entrepreneurs. Companies like the !FЕST restaurant group, led by Andriy Khudo, are planning further western expansion into countries like Germany and France. This strategic shift is not only boosting the local economy through increased consumption and labor supply but also enriching the cultural landscape in host countries.

