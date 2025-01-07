SysTools Joins Forces with CyberPeace Foundation to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
SysTools partners with CyberPeace Foundation to develop advanced technology and training for law enforcement in tackling Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India. The strategic move aims to enhance digital forensics capabilities and provide comprehensive training to effectively counter online child exploitation, making the digital world safer for children.
In a significant stride to combat Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online, SysTools, a prominent digital forensics and cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced a strategic alliance with the CyberPeace Foundation. This partnership aims to bolster technological solutions and impart specialized training to law enforcement agencies in India.
SysTools will leverage its expertise in digital forensics to develop a comprehensive tech stack aiding law enforcement in the swift detection and removal of CSAM. The collaboration also focuses on offering expert training programs designed to equip personnel in identifying and addressing the growing menace of online child exploitation.
Lt. Col Santosh Khadsare from SysTools and Major Vineet Kumar from the CyberPeace Foundation expressed commitment to this joint endeavor, emphasizing its importance in creating a safer digital environment for children. This partnership marks a pivotal move in the ongoing battle against cyber threats targeting minors.
