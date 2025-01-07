Left Menu

Global Delicacies Unite: Indusfood 2025 Set to Boost Trade and Farmer Incomes

Indusfood 2025 in Greater Noida will feature over 2,300 exhibitors from 30 countries and welcome 7,500 international buyers. The event, organized by TPCI, aims to bridge gaps between farmers, technology, and global markets, enhancing trade opportunities and improving farmer incomes. It includes trade fairs on food processing and agricultural technologies.

  • Country:
  • India

Indusfood 2025 is gearing up to bring together over 2,300 exhibitors from 30 countries, alongside 7,500 international buyers, in a three-day extravaganza at Greater Noida. This massive trade fair, organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), underscores its commitment to fostering global trade.

At the event, 15,000 Indian buyers and trade visitors are expected, promising a bustling atmosphere for business deals and networking. Mohit Singla, TPCI Chairman, emphasized the platform's role in bridging the gaps between farmers, technology providers, and global markets.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan will inaugurate the event. The eighth edition of Indusfood, supported by the Department of Commerce, will be complemented by parallel fairs on food processing, packaging, and agricultural technologies.

