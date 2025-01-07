Left Menu

US Trade Deficit Expands Amid Import Surge

The U.S. trade deficit increased by 6.2% in November as imports surged, driven by industrial supplies and materials. Concerns over incoming tariffs from the Trump administration led to stockpiling of goods. Exports also rose, reaching an all-time high, but not enough to offset imports' impact on economic growth.

The U.S. trade deficit expanded in November, with businesses importing more goods in anticipation of potential tariffs from the Trump administration. This overshadowed a record-high surge in exports.

If imports continue to rise, they may hinder economic growth for the fourth quarter. "Importers are bringing in more goods to stockpile before the full implementation of Trump's policies," noted Christopher Rupkey, FWDBONDS' chief economist.

The trade gap widened by 6.2% to $78.2 billion, with imports up 3.4% to $351.6 billion. Despite increases in exports driven by industrial supplies, this imbalance could negatively affect GDP growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

