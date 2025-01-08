Left Menu

Jindal Worldwide Announces 4:1 Bonus Share Issue, Boosting Stakeholder Trust

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. declared a 4:1 bonus equity share issuance as a mark of appreciation for shareholders' loyalty. Set to capitalize free reserves, the move highlights the company's strong financial base and strategic focus, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and market leadership within the textile sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:53 IST
Jindal Worldwide Ltd., a prominent textile manufacturer, has revealed a bold initiative to award its shareholders. In its board meeting, the company approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 4:1 ratio, a testament to its ongoing commitment to stakeholder value and market trust.

The plan sanctions shareholders to receive four fully paid equity shares of ₹1/- each for every existing share held, with the issue leveraging the company's free reserves or securities premium account. The objective centers on rewarding shareholders and boosting market liquidity.

The company has sustained financial vigor, as demonstrated by its Q2 FY24 revenue of ₹567.59 crores and a stable net profit of ₹17.47 crores. This strategic move underscores Jindal Worldwide Ltd.'s resolve to enhance shareholder wealth, driven by technological excellence and firm market positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

