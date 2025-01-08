Future Shock: Fastest Growing and Declining Jobs

A recent study by the World Economic Forum indicates that farm workers and drivers are predicted to be among the fastest-growing jobs in the next five years, while cashier and ticket clerk roles are set for significant decline. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects 170 million new jobs created by 2030, with 92 million displaced, leading to a net increase of 78 million jobs.

Technological advancements, demographic shifts, geoeconomic tensions, and economic pressures are reshaping the global job market, according to the study. Drawing from data collected from over 1,000 companies, the report identifies a growing skills gap, with nearly 40% of job skills anticipated to change. Around 63% of employers cite this skills deficit as a key barrier to business transformation.

Among the technological skills, demand for expertise in AI, big data, and cybersecurity is expected to surge. However, human skills like creative thinking, flexibility, and agility remain critical. With rapid advances in AI and renewable energy, roles in tech and specialist fields are rising. Meanwhile, frontline roles in essential sectors like care and education, along with farm workers and delivery drivers, are expected to experience the highest job growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)