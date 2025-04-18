Delhi's Monsoon Mission: Nodal Officers and Automation for a Flood-Free Capital

In a concerted effort to tackle the longstanding issue of waterlogging during the monsoon season, the Delhi government announced the appointment of nodal officers at vulnerable spots across the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized accountability, stating that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected several key areas, including the notorious Minto Bridge underpass, known for severe waterlogging in past years. In a pro-active measure, the government plans to deploy automatic pumps and personnel for a rapid response.

Coordination among various departments is paramount, with an integrated control room being set up to oversee operations. Additional action points include dealing with traffic congestion, repairing streetlights at identified dark spots, and removing illegal banners, aiming for a well-managed monsoon season.

