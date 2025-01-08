Allana Consumer Products Expands into Frozen French Fries Market
Allana Consumer Products Ltd is investing Rs 300 crore to establish manufacturing facilities for French fries and frozen potatoes, aiming to secure a 3% global market share by 2029. The expansion includes setting up units in Gujarat and North India to produce 40,000 metric tonnes annually.
Allana Consumer Products Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to build manufacturing facilities for entering the French fries and frozen potatoes market.
This strategic expansion aims to diversify the company's portfolio and boost growth in the processed and frozen foods sector.
According to Allana Group Director Raj Lekhwani, the venture into frozen foods is a strategic move to capitalize on the company's expertise and market reach, with aspirations to capture a minimum 3% of the global market share for regular fries by 2029.
The global frozen French fries market, currently valued at approximately USD 19.1 billion, is projected to grow steadily.
The new manufacturing units in Gujarat and North India, set to be operational by 2027, will boast an annual capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes, aligning with evolving consumer demands for convenience foods globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
