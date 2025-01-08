Left Menu

Budget 2025: Pathway to India's Economic Revival

Ernst & Young India highlights the need for fiscal consolidation, simplified tax reforms, and heightened investment to drive India’s sustained economic growth as the nation prepares for the Union Budget 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:41 IST
Budget 2025: Pathway to India's Economic Revival
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Union Budget 2025-26, global consulting firm Ernst & Young India underscores the critical need for fiscal consolidation and tax simplification as foundational elements for India's economic advancement.

EY India's National Tax Leader, Sameer Gupta, emphasized the importance of accelerating existing reforms while introducing strategic measures aimed at amplifying public expenditure, diminishing the fiscal deficit, and incentivizing private investments.

Simplifying tax compliance for small and medium enterprises is crucial, EY noted, as is reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP alongside boosting government and state capital expenditures to achieve a medium-term GDP growth target of 6.5% or more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025