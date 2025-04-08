Thrilling Victories Mark Day 5 of Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025
Day 5 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship saw impressive wins by Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur, as they secured victories in their respective matches, positioning themselves strongly in their pools.
On Day 5 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Telangana Hockey, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur Hockey emerged victorious in their matches. Telangana defeated Goans Hockey 5-1 in Division 'B', with goals from Potluri, Aiyappa, Kumar, Singh, and Talla. Ganapathi scored for Goans Hockey.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey beat Hockey Mizoram 6-0, thanks to scores from Yadav, Yaseen, Singh, and others, moving up in Pool 'B'. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh narrowly won 3-2 against Odisha, with Ahmad's brace leading the charge.
In another match, Manipur Hockey outplayed Le Puducherry 4-3, with Lugun's hattrick and Singh's decisive goal. Upcoming matches include Haryana vs. Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh vs. Bengal on Tuesday evening. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
