Left Menu

Thrilling Victories Mark Day 5 of Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025

Day 5 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship saw impressive wins by Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur, as they secured victories in their respective matches, positioning themselves strongly in their pools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:44 IST
Thrilling Victories Mark Day 5 of Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025
Telangana Hockey in action against Goans Hockey during Hockey India Senior National Championship 2025 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Day 5 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Telangana Hockey, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur Hockey emerged victorious in their matches. Telangana defeated Goans Hockey 5-1 in Division 'B', with goals from Potluri, Aiyappa, Kumar, Singh, and Talla. Ganapathi scored for Goans Hockey.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey beat Hockey Mizoram 6-0, thanks to scores from Yadav, Yaseen, Singh, and others, moving up in Pool 'B'. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh narrowly won 3-2 against Odisha, with Ahmad's brace leading the charge.

In another match, Manipur Hockey outplayed Le Puducherry 4-3, with Lugun's hattrick and Singh's decisive goal. Upcoming matches include Haryana vs. Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh vs. Bengal on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025