Bihar's Manufacturing Leap: Gaya Set to Transform into Industrial Powerhouse

Bihar government initiates an integrated manufacturing cluster in Gaya with an expected investment of Rs 16,000 crore. The venture aims to boost industrial infrastructure and employment. Comprehensive development includes roads, power, water, and waste systems, with strategic connectivity enhancing logistics and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has launched a significant industrial initiative with the formation of Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City Gaya Ltd (BIMCGL), a special purpose vehicle intended to drive the ambitious manufacturing cluster project in Gaya. The project is set to attract an investment of Rs 16,000 crore, as announced by the state on Wednesday.

Incorporated on January 6, 2025, BIMCGL's establishment clears the way for immediate construction and accelerating the project's timeline, according to an official statement. The comprehensive infrastructure development will include an extensive internal road network, modern power substations, water supply and sewage treatment systems, waste management, and commercial facilities.

The cluster's strategic connectivity to Gaya Junction, major highways, and future railway stations will enable proximity to key logistics points. This, combined with a collaborative governance model between state and central governments, aims to cement Bihar as a rising manufacturing hub in eastern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

