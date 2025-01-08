Fed's Path Ahead: Navigating Foggy Economic Future

The Federal Reserve is putting further interest rate cuts on pause, as officials acknowledge slowed progress on inflation despite a robust U.S. economy. Upcoming minutes from December's central bank meeting could highlight the shared sentiment among policymakers facing economic uncertainties with the incoming Trump administration.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized cautiousness about future reductions, noting policymakers felt like they were navigating amidst uncertainties akin to driving on a foggy night. The upcoming minutes could clarify whether further rate reductions could be expected, considering factors like President-elect Trump's tariff and tax proposals.

Economic data remain stable, with steady growth and low unemployment rates. Discussions during the meeting might reveal when officials plan to cease reducing the size of the central bank's balance sheet, with expectations pointing towards an end in 2025.

