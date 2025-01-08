Investors Eye Fed Minutes Amid Economic Uncertainty

On Wednesday, U.S. stock futures nudged higher as investors eagerly awaited employment data and insights from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes. This comes after concerns over persistent inflationary pressures sparked caution on Wall Street.

Early morning trading saw modest gains in major indexes: Dow E-minis increased by 123 points, S&P 500 E-minis rose by 18.5 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed by 70.25 points. These moves followed a significant drop in the previous session triggered by robust labor market data and active service sector indicators, which shifted the anticipated timeline for a Federal Reserve rate cut to June.

Amidst economic and market volatility, the 10-year Treasury bond yields reached an eight-month peak, with analysts predicting a challenging year due to high equity valuations and the unpredictability of forthcoming policies under Trump's administration. While attention focuses on upcoming employment reports, investors also monitor potential policy impacts post-Trump's inauguration, as well as shifts in the global trading environment.

