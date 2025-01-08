Investors Eye Fed Minutes Amid Economic Uncertainty
U.S. stock futures rose slightly as investors awaited employment data and the Fed's meeting minutes. The markets fell previously due to strong labor data, pushing back rate cut expectations. Political shifts under Trump's presidency could affect future market forecasts, while Nvidia stocks showed significant volatility.
On Wednesday, U.S. stock futures nudged higher as investors eagerly awaited employment data and insights from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes. This comes after concerns over persistent inflationary pressures sparked caution on Wall Street.
Early morning trading saw modest gains in major indexes: Dow E-minis increased by 123 points, S&P 500 E-minis rose by 18.5 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed by 70.25 points. These moves followed a significant drop in the previous session triggered by robust labor market data and active service sector indicators, which shifted the anticipated timeline for a Federal Reserve rate cut to June.
Amidst economic and market volatility, the 10-year Treasury bond yields reached an eight-month peak, with analysts predicting a challenging year due to high equity valuations and the unpredictability of forthcoming policies under Trump's administration. While attention focuses on upcoming employment reports, investors also monitor potential policy impacts post-Trump's inauguration, as well as shifts in the global trading environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends
Top Factors that Influence Business Loan Interest Rates
European Stock Market Climbs with Mining and Energy Gains
Volatility Marks Indian Stock Market's Pre-Holiday Decline
Indian stock markets closed today on Christmas, mixed trends in Asian markets