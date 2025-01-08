Tri-City Property Fest: Unlock Real Estate Gems in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and GIFT City

In a bid to spotlight the burgeoning real estate prospects in Gujarat, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Gandhinagar is hosting the Tri-City Property Fest. From January 10-12, Gandhinagar will welcome visitors to explore prime real estate opportunities across Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and the rapidly developing GIFT City.

The event promises a rich showcase of over 120 projects represented by 65 top developers, offering a spectrum of choices for prospective buyers and investors. Attendees can benefit from on-the-spot home loan approvals, exclusive offers, and an hourly prize draw. A special mega lucky draw and a dedicated stall for unsold inventory present added incentives and opportunities.

Drawing an expected 30,000 visitors, the fest reflects the region's increase in interest, fueled by robust infrastructure, business growth, and efficient connectivity. With its only International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City, along with upcoming projects like Metro Rail enhancements between Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, the region is rapidly emerging as a real estate hotspot.

Gandhinagar, the administrative nucleus, thrives with initiatives such as the 80-metre Ring Road and the Knowledge Corridor, attracting substantial investments in sectors like semiconductors and AI. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad's cosmopolitan vibe and urban infrastructure development bolster the real estate market, complementing the tri-city dynamism. The property fest, located near PDEU Metro Circle, will see participation from seven banks and several allied companies, underlining the region's evolving market landscape.

