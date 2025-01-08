Left Menu

WeWork India's Strategic Expansion: Bengaluru and Pune

WeWork India is expanding its operations by leasing approximately 175,000 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru and Pune. This expansion will add about 3,000 desks across two new coworking locations in response to the rising demand for flexible workspaces.

In a strategic move to expand its footprint, WeWork India has secured approximately 175,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru and Pune. This expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for flexible workplaces.

The new facilities, which will offer around 3,000 desks, are situated in Hebbal, Bengaluru, and Pune's GERA Commerzone, courtesy of leases from Embassy Office Parks REIT and GERA Holdings, along with K Raheja Corp, respectively.

Arnav S Gusain, Chief of Supply at WeWork India, highlighted the potential of Pune's commercial ecosystem and Bengaluru's burgeoning business landscape as driving forces behind the expansion. WeWork India currently operates in eight cities with over 100,000 desks.

