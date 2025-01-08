Mid-Air Madness: JetBlue Flight's Unexpected Emergency

A dramatic incident unfolded aboard a JetBlue flight at Boston Logan International Airport when a passenger unexpectedly opened an exit door just as the plane was taxiing for takeoff. The swift actions of fellow passengers prevented potential chaos as they restrained the individual until authorities took over.

The incident took place aboard JetBlue flight 161, bound for San Juan. According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Tim McGuirk, the emergency occurred at approximately 7:30 pm when the exit door was opened 'suddenly and without warning,' activating the emergency slide.

JetBlue reacted promptly, arranging another aircraft to complete the journey. The airline expressed gratitude to the passengers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Meanwhile, the passenger responsible for the incident is expected to face criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)