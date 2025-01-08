Mid-Air Madness: JetBlue Flight's Unexpected Emergency
A JetBlue flight preparing for takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport experienced an unexpected incident when a passenger opened an exit door, triggering an emergency slide deployment. The passenger was restrained and now faces charges. The flight was delayed and later swapped to another aircraft, safely landing in San Juan.
- Country:
- United States
A dramatic incident unfolded aboard a JetBlue flight at Boston Logan International Airport when a passenger unexpectedly opened an exit door just as the plane was taxiing for takeoff. The swift actions of fellow passengers prevented potential chaos as they restrained the individual until authorities took over.
The incident took place aboard JetBlue flight 161, bound for San Juan. According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Tim McGuirk, the emergency occurred at approximately 7:30 pm when the exit door was opened 'suddenly and without warning,' activating the emergency slide.
JetBlue reacted promptly, arranging another aircraft to complete the journey. The airline expressed gratitude to the passengers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Meanwhile, the passenger responsible for the incident is expected to face criminal charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA Chargesheets Two for Islamic Caliphate Conspiracy
Espionage Charges Add to US Citizen's Legal Woes in Russia
IndiGo expects to carry 112 mn passengers in 2024: CEO Pieter Elbers
Airport with runway straddling border of US, Canada will close
UPDATE 3-Passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan with many feared dead