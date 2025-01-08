Left Menu

RBI Lifts Restrictions on Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance

The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions on Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance following satisfactory compliance with RBI guidelines. The initial restrictions were imposed in October 2024, and their lifting signifies the companies' adherence to regulatory standards and improved internal processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST
RBI Lifts Restrictions on Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance, effective immediately, which had originally been imposed in October 2024. These restrictions had halted the sanctioning and disbursal of loans by these entities.

In response, both companies undertook remedial actions and provided various compliance submissions to the RBI. Satisfied with these measures and submissions, the RBI removed the restrictions.

The decision follows significant improvements in the companies' processes and commitment to regulatory guidelines. Additionally, similar restrictions on Navi Finserv Pvt Ltd and Arohan Financial Services Limited, imposed in October 2024, were lifted in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025