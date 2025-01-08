Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Deadly Bombing Claims Lives
A Russian guided bomb attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, killed 13 and injured 29. Destruction gripped the city, affecting transport and residential areas. President Zelenskiy urged international pressure on Russia. The attack is part of ongoing assaults on the partially Russian-occupied region.
A Russian guided bomb attack claimed at least 13 lives and injured 29 in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities, with fears of rising casualties.
The attack left bodies and injuries scattered across streets, damaging transport and infrastructure. The prosecutor's office detailed the assault's devastation via social media.
Emergency responders worked amid flames and smoke. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed the use of two bombs on a residential zone. President Zelenskiy condemned the brutality, urging Western intervention.
