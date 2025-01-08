Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Deadly Bombing Claims Lives

A Russian guided bomb attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, killed 13 and injured 29. Destruction gripped the city, affecting transport and residential areas. President Zelenskiy urged international pressure on Russia. The attack is part of ongoing assaults on the partially Russian-occupied region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Deadly Bombing Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian guided bomb attack claimed at least 13 lives and injured 29 in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities, with fears of rising casualties.

The attack left bodies and injuries scattered across streets, damaging transport and infrastructure. The prosecutor's office detailed the assault's devastation via social media.

Emergency responders worked amid flames and smoke. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed the use of two bombs on a residential zone. President Zelenskiy condemned the brutality, urging Western intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025