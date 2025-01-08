Tragedy Strikes Zaporizhzhia: Deadly Bombing Claims Lives

A Russian guided bomb attack claimed at least 13 lives and injured 29 in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities, with fears of rising casualties.

The attack left bodies and injuries scattered across streets, damaging transport and infrastructure. The prosecutor's office detailed the assault's devastation via social media.

Emergency responders worked amid flames and smoke. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed the use of two bombs on a residential zone. President Zelenskiy condemned the brutality, urging Western intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)