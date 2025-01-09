Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Car Plunges into Canal, Two Feared Lost in Strong Currents

A car accident in Walipura Canal led to fears that two occupants, Arpit and Aniruddh, are missing. The Swift car was retrieved, but no one was found inside. Rescue efforts by the NDRF continue as hopes remain to find them despite the strong water currents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 09-01-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as a car plunged into Walipura Canal late Wednesday, raising concerns over the fate of two occupants. The vehicle, pulled from the water with no one inside, has authorities deeply worried.

Police reports identify the individuals as Arpit and his friend Aniruddh, both from Bulandshahr's Anand Vihar Colony. Rescue teams and machinery were promptly deployed, yet the strong currents pose significant challenges.

Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Kumar Singh confirmed a search and rescue operation is ongoing. Families of the missing men have been notified, while the NDRF joins efforts under difficult conditions to locate the presumed victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

