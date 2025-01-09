Tragedy Strikes as Car Plunges into Canal, Two Feared Lost in Strong Currents

A tragic incident unfolded as a car plunged into Walipura Canal late Wednesday, raising concerns over the fate of two occupants. The vehicle, pulled from the water with no one inside, has authorities deeply worried.

Police reports identify the individuals as Arpit and his friend Aniruddh, both from Bulandshahr's Anand Vihar Colony. Rescue teams and machinery were promptly deployed, yet the strong currents pose significant challenges.

Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Kumar Singh confirmed a search and rescue operation is ongoing. Families of the missing men have been notified, while the NDRF joins efforts under difficult conditions to locate the presumed victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)