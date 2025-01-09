KTR's Vision for Hyderabad's Mobility Future Under Scrutiny

K.T. Rama Rao, former BRS Working President and current MLA, is under the spotlight as he prepares to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The ACB has summoned him over alleged unauthorized payments, mostly in foreign currency, linked to the Formula-E race conducted under the previous regime.

Rao emphasized that the event was part of a larger vision to position Hyderabad as a sustainable mobility hub globally. His efforts aimed at turning Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) clusters into focal points for electric vehicle innovation and job creation, buoyed by the Formula-E race.

The legal proceedings, however, paint a different picture, with accusations against Rao and others of criminal misconduct resulting in a Rs 55 crore loss to the state exchequer. The government's stance led to the cancellation of the planned 2024 race. Rao stands firm, confident that the truth of his vision will emerge victorious.

