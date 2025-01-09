Left Menu

KTR's Vision for Hyderabad's Mobility Future Under Scrutiny

K.T. Rama Rao, former minister and BRS Working President, faces questioning by the Anti-Corruption Bureau over alleged unauthorized payments related to a Formula-E race aimed at promoting sustainable mobility in Hyderabad. The case involves accusations of financial misconduct, with Rao maintaining his dedication to TMV clusters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:43 IST
KTR's Vision for Hyderabad's Mobility Future Under Scrutiny
K.T. Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

K.T. Rama Rao, former BRS Working President and current MLA, is under the spotlight as he prepares to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The ACB has summoned him over alleged unauthorized payments, mostly in foreign currency, linked to the Formula-E race conducted under the previous regime.

Rao emphasized that the event was part of a larger vision to position Hyderabad as a sustainable mobility hub globally. His efforts aimed at turning Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) clusters into focal points for electric vehicle innovation and job creation, buoyed by the Formula-E race.

The legal proceedings, however, paint a different picture, with accusations against Rao and others of criminal misconduct resulting in a Rs 55 crore loss to the state exchequer. The government's stance led to the cancellation of the planned 2024 race. Rao stands firm, confident that the truth of his vision will emerge victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

