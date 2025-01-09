China's Stocks Struggle Amid Deflationary Pressures and Stimulus Efforts

On Thursday, China's stock markets saw a dip as deflationary pressures persisted despite government efforts to stimulate consumption. The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite Index declined by 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, however, showed modest gains, increasing by 0.1%.

Consumer prices in China barely rose in 2024, and factory-gate prices continued their decline for a second consecutive year as revealed by the latest official data. The government had just expanded its household consumer trade-in scheme, yet its impact was limited as per the reaction of the Chinese consumer stocks index.

As domestic investors increasingly look to international assets via cross-border channels, tech shares gained momentum. Geopolitical tensions stirred renewed focus on chip-making and information security stocks, while Hong Kong's tech index climbed, notably with Tencent's recovery after U.S. Defense Department scrutiny.

