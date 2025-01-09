Left Menu

China's Stocks Struggle Amid Deflationary Pressures and Stimulus Efforts

China stocks fell on Thursday due to persistent deflationary pressures despite new government stimulus efforts aimed at boosting consumption. While China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped, Hong Kong shares remained steady. Domestic investors seek overseas assets, and tech shares rise amid geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 09-01-2025 10:22 IST

On Thursday, China's stock markets saw a dip as deflationary pressures persisted despite government efforts to stimulate consumption. The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite Index declined by 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, however, showed modest gains, increasing by 0.1%.

Consumer prices in China barely rose in 2024, and factory-gate prices continued their decline for a second consecutive year as revealed by the latest official data. The government had just expanded its household consumer trade-in scheme, yet its impact was limited as per the reaction of the Chinese consumer stocks index.

As domestic investors increasingly look to international assets via cross-border channels, tech shares gained momentum. Geopolitical tensions stirred renewed focus on chip-making and information security stocks, while Hong Kong's tech index climbed, notably with Tencent's recovery after U.S. Defense Department scrutiny.

