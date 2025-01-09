VoltUp and Revamp Moto Partner to Revolutionize India's Last-Mile Mobility

In a significant stride towards sustainable transportation, VoltUp, a prominent Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider, has announced a partnership with Revamp Moto to roll out 40,000 electric two-wheelers across India. This venture is poised to redefine the last-mile gig economy, offering a cost-effective alternative amid rising fuel expenses.

VoltUp's investment of over Rs. 750 crores will fund infrastructure advancements and expand its network, enhancing the MaaS platform for gig workers. By adopting a pay-as-you-go model and reducing operational costs by up to 76%, gig workers can alleviate financial stress while boosting their disposable income and contributing to a greener planet.

Equipped with real-time tracking, range estimation, and battery swapping features, these smart electric vehicles will integrate seamlessly with VoltUp's infrastructure. Leveraging IoT and AI, this partnership also optimizes supply-demand dynamics, marking a pivotal moment in India's electric mobility landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)