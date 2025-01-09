Mercedes-Benz India Accelerates with 8 New Models in 2025
Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch 8 new models, including electric vehicles, in 2025. The company saw record sales in 2024, with electric vehicle sales nearly doubling. With new outlets and products, Mercedes aims to keep its growth momentum while addressing potential challenges like currency fluctuation and geopolitical events.
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for a major push in 2025, unveiling plans to release eight new models, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The move comes on the back of a record-setting year in 2024, where the company sold 19,565 units, marking a 12% increase over the previous year.
The surge in sales was notably bolstered by a significant rise in electric vehicle purchases, which almost doubled compared to 2023 figures. Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer, expressed optimism about sustaining this growth despite potential challenges such as exchange rate fluctuations and global geopolitical tensions.
Mercedes-Benz India is also expanding its footprint with 20 new luxury outlets across the country, backed by a substantial investment from franchise partners. With a focus on revamping the customer experience and tapping into emerging markets, the carmaker is set to strengthen its position in the luxury automobile sector.
