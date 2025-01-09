Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India Accelerates with 8 New Models in 2025

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for a major push in 2025, unveiling plans to release eight new models, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The move comes on the back of a record-setting year in 2024, where the company sold 19,565 units, marking a 12% increase over the previous year.

The surge in sales was notably bolstered by a significant rise in electric vehicle purchases, which almost doubled compared to 2023 figures. Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer, expressed optimism about sustaining this growth despite potential challenges such as exchange rate fluctuations and global geopolitical tensions.

Mercedes-Benz India is also expanding its footprint with 20 new luxury outlets across the country, backed by a substantial investment from franchise partners. With a focus on revamping the customer experience and tapping into emerging markets, the carmaker is set to strengthen its position in the luxury automobile sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

