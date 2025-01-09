India's GST Under Fire: Congress Labels it the World's 'Worst'
The opposition Congress criticized India's GST, labeling it the world's 'worst', accusing the government of tax rationalization under misleading pretenses. Kumaramangalam claimed the middle class bears tax burdens, with 64% of GST from the bottom 50%, attributing economic slowdown to this system.
In a recent forum, the Congress party has amplified its criticism of India's Goods and Services Tax (GST), describing it as the 'world's worst' tax regime. The party alleges that the current government is only interested in new levies under the guise of rationalization, affecting primarily the middle class.
During a press conference, Congress spokesperson Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam underscored the growing tax burden on the middle class, arguing that while corporate taxes stagnate due to an economic slowdown, individual taxpayers are bearing the brunt of tax collections. A recently uncovered study suggests an overwhelming 64% of GST collections come from the country's bottom 50% of the population.
Kumaramangalam also pointed out the complexity created by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent GST amendments, such as different tax rates on popcorn varieties. Amid these issues, the opposition leaders demand tax reforms to reinvigorate India's GDP growth and alleviate burdens on small businesses.
