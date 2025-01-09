Left Menu

India's GST Under Fire: Congress Labels it the World's 'Worst'

The opposition Congress criticized India's GST, labeling it the world's 'worst', accusing the government of tax rationalization under misleading pretenses. Kumaramangalam claimed the middle class bears tax burdens, with 64% of GST from the bottom 50%, attributing economic slowdown to this system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:35 IST
India's GST Under Fire: Congress Labels it the World's 'Worst'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent forum, the Congress party has amplified its criticism of India's Goods and Services Tax (GST), describing it as the 'world's worst' tax regime. The party alleges that the current government is only interested in new levies under the guise of rationalization, affecting primarily the middle class.

During a press conference, Congress spokesperson Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam underscored the growing tax burden on the middle class, arguing that while corporate taxes stagnate due to an economic slowdown, individual taxpayers are bearing the brunt of tax collections. A recently uncovered study suggests an overwhelming 64% of GST collections come from the country's bottom 50% of the population.

Kumaramangalam also pointed out the complexity created by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent GST amendments, such as different tax rates on popcorn varieties. Amid these issues, the opposition leaders demand tax reforms to reinvigorate India's GDP growth and alleviate burdens on small businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025