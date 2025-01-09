Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns

The euro area's government bond yields soared to fresh multi-month highs on Thursday, driven by persistent service inflation and a keen eye on UK gilts following a two-day selloff.

The UK 10-year gilt yield increased by 4 basis points to 4.84%, following an earlier leap of 11.5 basis points. Inflation among the 20 euro-sharing nations rose to 2.4% last month, up from 2.2% in November, fuelled by costly energy and sticky service prices. A European Central Bank survey indicated a rise in inflation expectations.

Germany's 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 2.54%, marking its highest point since mid-July. Citi attributes recent gilt fluctuations to the fiscal policies unveiled in the October 30 Budget, suggesting a global competition for bond demand during the January supply glut is influencing yields.

