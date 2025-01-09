Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns

Eurozone government bond yields have reached new highs, driven by persistent service inflation and a sell-off in UK gilts. With inflation climbing due to high energy costs, concerns are mounting over fiscal challenges. The market response includes rising inflation expectations and increased competition for global bond demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:42 IST
Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro area's government bond yields soared to fresh multi-month highs on Thursday, driven by persistent service inflation and a keen eye on UK gilts following a two-day selloff.

The UK 10-year gilt yield increased by 4 basis points to 4.84%, following an earlier leap of 11.5 basis points. Inflation among the 20 euro-sharing nations rose to 2.4% last month, up from 2.2% in November, fuelled by costly energy and sticky service prices. A European Central Bank survey indicated a rise in inflation expectations.

Germany's 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 2.54%, marking its highest point since mid-July. Citi attributes recent gilt fluctuations to the fiscal policies unveiled in the October 30 Budget, suggesting a global competition for bond demand during the January supply glut is influencing yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025