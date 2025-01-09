Left Menu

Growthic's Strategic Expansion: Pioneering Content Marketing with a People-First Approach

India's top content marketing firm, Growthic, plans a 350% growth in 2025, driven by massive hiring and workforce upskilling. By expanding services and hiring 50 employees, the firm emphasizes adaptability and creativity to thrive in a competitive market while fostering a people-centric culture.

Growthic to Hire 50+ People in 2025 As A Part of Its Growth Strategy. Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move reflective of its ambitious vision, Growthic, recently recognized as India's Most Promising Content Marketing Company for 2024, is poised for substantial growth come 2025. The New Delhi-based enterprise plans a staggering 350% growth, largely buoyed by an extensive hiring spree set to incorporate 50 new roles within its workforce over the upcoming year.

This significant workforce expansion is pivotal to Growthic's long-term strategizing, aimed at maintaining a competitive edge. Beyond recruitment, the firm is passionately prioritizing the upskilling of existing employees to adeptly meet evolving client requirements. With a focus on versatility and creativity, Growthic is positioning itself to seize emerging markets and enhance operational agility.

Yugansh Chokra, Founder of Growthic, underscores the corporate ethos: "We hire not based on resumes but potential and willingness to learn." This experimental approach has fostered a people-first culture that is central to both the firm's success and its innovative thrust within the media and marketing industry. As Growthic forges ahead, 2025 emerges as a year of transformative growth and innovation, pivotal in cementing its place as a leader in the content marketing sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

