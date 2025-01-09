Left Menu

Colliers Facilitates Major Office Acquisition for Rubrik at Embassy TechVillage

Colliers, a global professional services company, facilitated a major office space acquisition for Rubrik at Embassy TechVillage, Bengaluru. This move strengthens Rubrik's presence in India, emphasizing innovation and collaboration. The transaction highlights Colliers' bespoke solutions and reinforces the growth of India's real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colliers, a renowned global professional services firm, has successfully facilitated the acquisition of 207,000 square feet of office space for the international cybersecurity firm Rubrik at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. This transaction signifies a pivotal expansion for Rubrik, augmenting its operational capabilities in India.

Strategically located on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Embassy TechVillage is a flagship development owned by Embassy REIT. The park is celebrated for providing high-grade office environments, complemented by retail and recreational offerings. The addition of a 518-key dual-branded Hilton Hotel further enhances its appeal, promising exceptional convenience.

Key figures, including Marcus Joseph from Rubrik and Arpit Mehrotra from Colliers, emphasized the significance of this transaction. They highlighted its role in fostering an innovative culture within India's exceptional talent pool. Embassy REIT's Ritwik Bhattacharjee expressed enthusiasm about the continued partnership with Rubrik, focused on creating thriving business ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

