India's Auto Sector Gears Up for Global Leadership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently spotlighted the tremendous growth of India's auto sector, which has emerged as the third largest globally in recent years. The industry, once ranked seventh, has leapfrogged Japan, aiming now for the top position.

Gadkari emphasized the unprecedented scale of the sector, noting that while the US auto industry stands at Rs 78 lakh crore and China at Rs 47 lakh crore, India's industry surged from Rs 7.5 lakh crore to Rs 22 lakh crore under his tenure.

Contributing significantly to state revenue through GST, the auto sector also boasts the highest job creation with 4.5 crore jobs. With substantial exports, Gadkari shared his vision of making the Indian automobile industry the world's leader.

