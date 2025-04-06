Left Menu

High-Profile Gangster Amir Khan Arrested in Udhampur

Amir Khan, a notorious gangster wanted in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, was arrested in Udhampur. The arrest was part of a well-orchestrated operation based on reliable intelligence. Khan was linked to numerous criminal activities, including rape and drug trafficking, causing relief amongst local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:25 IST
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir successfully apprehended Amir Khan, a notorious gangster, during an operation in Udhampur district. The capture was part of a meticulously planned effort informed by precise intelligence reports on Khan's movements from Majalta.

Amir Khan, hailing from Khoon village, was detained for involvement in various heinous crimes such as rape, drug trafficking, and attempted murder. Known for his illegal arms possession, Khan was wanted in multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) across police stations in both Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, according to a police spokesperson.

This arrest dealt a significant blow to the criminal network active in regions including Manhor Gopala, Check Deyala, and Mandhara. Local residents have expressed relief upon the dismantling of the gang led by Khan, highlighting the positive impact of the operation on community safety.

