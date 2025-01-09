Left Menu

Innovating Legacy: Rahul Gandhi Meets Keventers’ Young Founders

Rahul Gandhi meets young founders of century-old brand Keventers to discuss rejuvenating legacy businesses for new markets. Highlighting issues faced by entrepreneurs, including tough competition and banking challenges, Gandhi emphasizes the need for support for genuine businesses and local talent, advocating for expanded opportunities and fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:14 IST
In an engaging interaction with the young founders of Keventers, a century-old brand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi explored how they are revitalizing the legacy brand for contemporary markets. The meeting, held at a Keventers outlet in Delhi, highlighted challenges faced by entrepreneurs, including navigating a complex business landscape.

During the conversation, Gandhi underscored the importance of supporting play-fair businesses such as Keventers, which are vital for economic growth. He noted systemic issues within India's banking sector, criticizing how it favors big corporations over budding entrepreneurs with innovative ideas.

Gandhi's dialogue with the co-founders delved into the brand's evolution, discussing their expansion into new markets and product lines like FMCG. Despite challenges like rising competition and thin margins, Keventers remains committed to blending tradition with innovation and expanding opportunities for others. Gandhi's insights call for a focus on nurturing local talent and enterprise in India.

